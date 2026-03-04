Germany's intelligence service has accused Moscow of concealing the true financial burden of its war in Ukraine, revealing a substantial discrepancy between reported and actual budget deficits. According to the BND, Russia's 2025 budget shortfall is over 2.36 trillion roubles higher than officially stated figures.

The BND's post on LinkedIn highlights the tangible impact of Western sanctions on the Russian economy. The agency underscores that falling oil and gas revenues, exacerbated by a global price drop, are further straining Russia's economic resources. The BND asserts that President Vladimir Putin is prioritizing imperial ambitions over economic stability.

Despite the alarming figures, the Kremlin maintains that the financial challenges are normal and manageable via macroeconomic stability. A report from February cites deteriorating budget conditions within Russia, partly attributed to discounted oil sales under sanctions pressure. The hesitation from Russian authorities to comment on BND's claims adds to the unfolding financial narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)