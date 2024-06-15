Left Menu

2024 Companion of Honour List Includes Former PM Gordon Brown, Indian-Origin Leaders

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Post Office campaigner Alan Bates, and several notable individuals of Indian origin were honored as Companions of Honour for their outstanding service to society. The 2024 list recognized 1,077 people, including prominent figures from various fields such as Arts, Sciences, and Public Service.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, alongside Post Office campaigner Alan Bates and notable Indian-origin community leaders, has been recognized as a Companion of Honour for outstanding societal services.

The Order of the Companions of Honour, established by King George V in 1917, acknowledges exceptional achievements in Arts, Sciences, Medicine, and Public Service. This year's honors were awarded to 1,077 people, with nearly half being women and 10% from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Gordon Brown was honored for his public and charitable contributions both within the UK and internationally. Meanwhile, Alan Bates was knighted for highlighting the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, and artist Tracey Emin was also amongst the honorees. The youngest recipient, 20-year-old Shamza Butt, received the British Empire Medal for her work with the National Citizen Service, while the oldest, 100-year-old Harold Jones, was recognized for fundraising for motor neurone disease charities.

