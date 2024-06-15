Left Menu

Manny Jacinto Joins the Cast of 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

Canadian actor Manny Jacinto is in negotiations to join Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in the sequel to the 2003 hit movie 'Freaky Friday.' Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the film will see the returning stars reprising their roles, while the specifics of Jacinto's character remain undisclosed.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-06-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 13:52 IST
Manny Jacinto
  • Country:
  • United States

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the original 2003 movie, are set to return for the follow-up. 'Freaky Friday' revolved around a constantly bickering mother-daughter duo, whose souls get swapped, leading to a series of hilarious events.

Details about Jacinto's character remain under wraps, but the movie will be directed by Nisha Ganatra, with a script penned by Jordan Weiss. Producers Andrew Gunn and Kristin Burr are also on board. Jacinto is best known for his role opposite Kristen Bell and Ted Danson in the NBC comedy 'The Good Place,' and has featured in movies including 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'I Want You Back,' and 'Bad Times at the El Royale.'

