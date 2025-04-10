Left Menu

Hilary Swank Discusses Hollywood's Shift from Patriarchy to Inclusivity

Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank reflects on the patriarchal nature of Hollywood when she began her career, noting positive changes toward inclusivity over time. She recalls playing roles from a male perspective and advises her younger self to be mindful of daily choices. Swank debuted in 1992 and has won two Oscars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:55 IST
Hilary Swank
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank recently opened up about Hollywood's transformation from a patriarchal stronghold to a more inclusive environment.

In an interview with Women's Health, the acclaimed star of "Boys Don't Cry" and "Million Dollar Baby" reminisced about entering the industry where male writers dominated scriptwriting, often sidelining genuine female perspectives. She expressed relief at the industry's growing inclusivity but recounted how early in her career, she was often cast in roles that projected a male interpretation of femininity.

The 50-year-old actor offered insights to her younger self, advising on the importance of being thoughtful and deliberate with everyday choices, emphasizing that personal agency is crucial to shaping one's life. Swank first made her debut in the 1992 comedy-horror film "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and has since earned two Oscars for her powerful performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

