China's Cinematic Retaliation: Hollywood Faces New Import Restrictions

China announced new restrictions on the import of Hollywood films in retaliation for President Trump's tariff increases on Chinese goods, affecting a major American export.

While Hollywood's stake in China's film market is shrinking, with domestic cinema outperforming U.S. films, experts say the financial impact will be minimal.

Hollywood once relied heavily on China's market, but now receives only 25% of its ticket sales there, while domestic productions dominate box office revenues.

