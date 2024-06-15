Left Menu

Miles Teller to Star in 'An Officer and a Gentleman' Remake

Miles Teller
Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller is set to headline Paramount's upcoming remake of the 1982 classic, An Officer and a Gentleman. The new version promises a modern twist on the story initially helmed by director Taylor Hackford and starring Richard Gere, Debra Winger, and Louis Gossett Jr.

The original film focused on Gere's character, Zack Mayo, an aspiring Navy aviator who faced off against his stern drill instructor, Gunnery Sgt played by Gossett. Known for its box office success, the 1982 film also earned Gossett an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

According to Deadline, Dana Fox penned the latest script draft after an initial version by Matt Johnson. Produced by Temple Hill, the remake looks to capture the essence of the original while bringing a new perspective. Miles Teller, last seen in Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, is also set to star in upcoming projects such as Scott Derrickson's The Gorge and the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

