IAF Chief Stresses Cyber Warfare in Modern Combat
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari emphasized the growing importance of cyber technologies and data networks in modern warfare during his address at the Combined Graduation Parade. He urged newly commissioned officers to adapt and innovate, while upholding professional and ethical standards, to effectively lead in future conflicts.
Emphasizing the critical role of cyber technologies and data networks, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari highlighted the evolving nature of modern warfare at the Combined Graduation Parade of the 213 Officers' Course at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal.
The Air Chief stressed the importance of innovation and leveraging technology to gain a decisive edge in future conflicts. 'Tomorrow's conflicts cannot be fought with yesterday's mindset,' he stated.
Chaudhari underscored the need for professionalism, ethics, and continuous learning among the newly commissioned officers, urging them to embody the core values of the Indian Air Force: mission, integrity, and excellence.
