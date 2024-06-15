IAF Chief Stresses Cyber Warfare in Modern Combat

Emphasizing the critical role of cyber technologies and data networks, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari highlighted the evolving nature of modern warfare at the Combined Graduation Parade of the 213 Officers' Course at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

The Air Chief stressed the importance of innovation and leveraging technology to gain a decisive edge in future conflicts. 'Tomorrow's conflicts cannot be fought with yesterday's mindset,' he stated.

Chaudhari underscored the need for professionalism, ethics, and continuous learning among the newly commissioned officers, urging them to embody the core values of the Indian Air Force: mission, integrity, and excellence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)