Andaman and Nicobar Islands Aim for Underwater Guinness World Record

The tourism department of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is planning to attempt an underwater Guinness World Record to promote the archipelago as a top diving destination. Discussions are underway, and the exercise aims to highlight the islands' diverse adventure tourism opportunities.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 11:34 IST
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are preparing for an ambitious underwater Guinness World Record attempt to position themselves as a premier diving destination. This initiative, led by Lt Governor Admiral (Retired) D K Joshi, aims to showcase the archipelago's unique eco-tourism offerings.

Vishwendra, Secretary, Directorate of Information, Publicity and Tourism Office (IP&T), Port Blair, emphasized the natural beauty and adventure opportunities of the islands, stating, 'This place is surrounded with beautiful beaches, tropical rainforest, and mountains and I think it's a perfect destination to trigger the adrenaline rush.'

The record attempt will be supported by various local and national organizations, including the Andaman Nicobar Command and the Andaman Chamber of Commerce, and will be monitored by Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Commander-In-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

