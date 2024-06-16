Left Menu

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Completed: Director Praises Actor's Leadership

Director RS Prasanna announced the completion of filming for 'Sitaare Zameen Par', starring Aamir Khan. Prasanna praised Khan's leadership and remarkable qualities on Instagram. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, also features Genelia Deshmukh and marks Khan's return to cinema after 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:13 IST
Aamir Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Director RS Prasanna has confirmed that filming for 'Sitaare Zameen Par', featuring the celebrated actor Aamir Khan, is officially wrapped up. The director shared this exciting development on his Instagram, accompanied by a picture of a celebratory cake with the film's title and the caption 'It's a wrap'.

In another Instagram post, Prasanna showered accolades on Aamir Khan, calling him a 'terrific leader' and 'protector'. He reminisced about being inspired by Khan's earlier work in 'Lagaan' and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside the actor, praising his humility, passion, and empowering nature.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' also stars Genelia Deshmukh. The film signifies Aamir Khan's much-anticipated return to the big screen following his 2022 film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Khan's upcoming projects include co-producing 'Laapataa Ladies' and the awaited 'Lahore 1947' starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

