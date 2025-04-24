Left Menu

Advocating Judicial Accountability: Lawyers Group Pushes for Reform

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad has presented a resolution to key government figures, demanding increased accountability in the higher judiciary. The resolution, discussed at a national meeting in Vijayawada, calls for legislative reforms in judicial appointments and transparency, emphasizing adherence to post-retirement cooling periods.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, a prominent confederation of lawyers, has handed over a significant resolution to influential leaders, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The resolution emphasizes the urgent need for increased accountability within the higher judiciary, urging legislative reforms.

In their official statement, the nationwide body of lawyers highlighted concerning incidents within the judiciary that have alarmed the nation. They stressed that preserving judicial independence should not overshadow accountability measures. The resolution was passed during a national executive meeting in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

Key demands include introducing new legislation to oversee judicial appointments and conduct, enhancing transparency, and enforcing a three-year cooling-off period for post-retirement appointments. They also suggested aligning the retirement age for future Supreme Court and high court appointments.

