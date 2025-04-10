Delhi High Court Urges Lawyers to Prioritize Peace in Matrimonial Cases

The Delhi High Court has underscored the vital role of lawyers in steering matrimonial disputes towards peaceful resolutions, warning against the escalation of allegations that destabilize already fragile situations.

Presiding Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma stressed that matrimonial disputes often leave litigants emotionally drained, necessitating a delicate approach grounded in legal boundaries.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a husband for misbehaving by hurling profanities during proceedings, urging him to apologize while continuing financial support to his family, highlighting the legal profession's duty to foster societal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)