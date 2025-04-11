Left Menu

Court Chaos: Lawyers and Students Clash During Bar Celebrations

A confrontation between lawyers and SFI activists during the Ernakulam District Bar Association's annual celebrations resulted in injuries to nearly 20 people. The situation escalated as students allegedly misbehaved, while lawyers claimed inappropriate entry. An inquiry is underway, and political leadership calls for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:01 IST
Court Chaos: Lawyers and Students Clash During Bar Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An altercation erupted in the Ernakulam District Court premises between lawyers and SFI activists, leaving nearly 20 people injured, police reported on Friday.

The clash coincided with the District Bar Association's annual celebrations, leading to chaos as SFI activists and lawyers leveled accusations against each other regarding the event's disruption.

CPI(M) leadership faces criticism for alleged political patronage of student activities, while law enforcement initiates a preliminary inquiry into the courthouse commotion captured on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025