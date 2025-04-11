Court Chaos: Lawyers and Students Clash During Bar Celebrations
A confrontation between lawyers and SFI activists during the Ernakulam District Bar Association's annual celebrations resulted in injuries to nearly 20 people. The situation escalated as students allegedly misbehaved, while lawyers claimed inappropriate entry. An inquiry is underway, and political leadership calls for action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:01 IST
- Country:
- India
An altercation erupted in the Ernakulam District Court premises between lawyers and SFI activists, leaving nearly 20 people injured, police reported on Friday.
The clash coincided with the District Bar Association's annual celebrations, leading to chaos as SFI activists and lawyers leveled accusations against each other regarding the event's disruption.
CPI(M) leadership faces criticism for alleged political patronage of student activities, while law enforcement initiates a preliminary inquiry into the courthouse commotion captured on social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ernakulam
- lawyers
- students
- SFI
- clash
- court
- celebrations
- injuries
- political
- investigation
Advertisement