Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Criticizes Wakf Board Over Eid Prayer Arrangements

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid has criticized the Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board for failing to make arrangements for Eid prayers in the old city of Srinagar. The management expressed strong resentment and decided to hold Eid prayers at Jama Masjid due to the board's negligence.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:00 IST
The management body of the historic Srinagar mosque, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, has criticized the Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board for their failure to arrange Eid prayers in the old city.

According to the mosque management, the Wakf Board did not respond to their letter seeking necessary arrangements at Eidgah for the upcoming Eid prayers. This has been an ongoing issue, with the board repeatedly using the pretext of upgrading Eidgah to delay essential repairs.

In light of the Wakf Board's continued negligence, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid announced that Eid prayers will now be held at Jama Masjid in Nowhatta, with Mirwaiz Kashmir Molvi Umar Farooq scheduled to deliver the Eid sermon at 8:00 AM, followed by prayers at 9:00 AM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

