Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Criticizes Wakf Board Over Eid Prayer Arrangements

The management body of the historic Srinagar mosque, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, has criticized the Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board for their failure to arrange Eid prayers in the old city.

According to the mosque management, the Wakf Board did not respond to their letter seeking necessary arrangements at Eidgah for the upcoming Eid prayers. This has been an ongoing issue, with the board repeatedly using the pretext of upgrading Eidgah to delay essential repairs.

In light of the Wakf Board's continued negligence, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid announced that Eid prayers will now be held at Jama Masjid in Nowhatta, with Mirwaiz Kashmir Molvi Umar Farooq scheduled to deliver the Eid sermon at 8:00 AM, followed by prayers at 9:00 AM.

