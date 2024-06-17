Heartwarming 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Set for Global Premiere on Prime Video

The slice-of-life comedy film Sharmajee Ki Beti is set to debut globally on Prime Video, as announced by the streaming service on Monday.

Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, the film is both written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana.

Described as both light-hearted and poignant, Sharmajee Ki Beti delves into themes of women empowerment and the challenges they face, through the multi-generational perspectives of three middle-class women and two teenage girls– all bearing the common surname 'Sharma', according to the official synopsis.

The film features performances by Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in lead roles, supported by Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi, and Parvin Dabas. Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, remarked, 'Sharmajee Ki Beti is a heartwarming and relatable film that follows the lives of three adult women, portrayed by Tanwar, Dutta, and Kher. It has universal appeal and will resonate deeply with audiences worldwide. We are excited to partner with Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment for its exclusive premiere on Prime Video on 28 June.'

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, referred to the film as 'our labour of love.' He added, 'Through Tahira's directorial lens, the film transcends beyond simple comedy or drama and carries a universal theme that will connect with audiences in India and beyond.'

Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, emphasized their pride in taking this creative risk with accomplished director Tahira. They noted, 'It is an innocent, straightforward narrative that will leave viewers smiling while celebrating the resilience and dreams of women across generations.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)