Trump's Tariff Tactics and Supreme Court Clash

In a renewed attack on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump criticized the recent ruling against his extensive tariff program, revealing intentions to explore alternative tariff powers and licenses, though details were sparse.

Trump intends to raise the temporary tariff from 10% to 15% on U.S. imports from all countries, following the court's decision that he exceeded presidential authority under an economic emergency law. He also questioned why the U.S. can't charge license fees, asserting that all licenses typically require fees.

The court's ruling affects Trump's past year of trade deals, with China urging a tariff rollback, the EU threatening to freeze agreements, and India delaying talks. Trump's social media posts insulted the justices, including two appointed during his first term. The Supreme Court's decision, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, emphasized its role in limiting presidential power.

