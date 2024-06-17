Pink Incubator Partners with Indian Startups for DE&I-Focused Tech Innovation

Borderless.lgbt has unveiled an ambitious initiative to foster Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DE&I) through technology and AI collaborations with Indian startups. Dubbed the 'Pink Plus' economy, the venture aims to cater to the needs of more than 500 million LGBTQIA+ people globally.

Centered in Bangkok, the 'pink' incubator will work alongside Indian technology companies to develop groundbreaking advancements in various sectors including tech, health, tourism, and film. The initiative opens new avenues for DE&I-focused organizations in India and Thailand to collaborate on innovative solutions tailored for LGBTQIA+ communities.

Dr. Wayne Ho, an HIV and LGBT medicine specialist, emphasized the significance of this collaboration in democratizing medical knowledge and enhancing telemedicine services for LGBTQIA+ individuals. The initiative also prepares for the upcoming LGBTQIA+ family planning policies in Thailand, positioning the nation as a strategic hub for DE&I-focused products and services.

