Hajj Pilgrims Brave Scorching Heat for Symbolic Stoning

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims endured scorching heat on Monday to perform the second day of the symbolic stoning of the devil in Mina, near Mecca, as part of the Hajj pilgrimage.

The noontime heat left thousands suffering from heatstroke, but pilgrims were determined to complete one of Islam's Five Pillars.

With temperatures reaching 49 degrees Celsius, this year's Hajj saw a slightly lower turnout of 1.83 million pilgrims compared to last year's 1.84 million.

