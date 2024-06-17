Hajj Pilgrims Brave Scorching Heat for Symbolic Stoning
Muslim pilgrims braved the scorching heat to perform the symbolic stoning of the devil during the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. The summer heat caused heatstroke among many while performing one of Islam's Five Pillars. Over 1.83 million took part this year, reflecting slightly fewer participants than the previous year.
PTI | Mina | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:02 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Thousands of Muslim pilgrims endured scorching heat on Monday to perform the second day of the symbolic stoning of the devil in Mina, near Mecca, as part of the Hajj pilgrimage.
The noontime heat left thousands suffering from heatstroke, but pilgrims were determined to complete one of Islam's Five Pillars.
With temperatures reaching 49 degrees Celsius, this year's Hajj saw a slightly lower turnout of 1.83 million pilgrims compared to last year's 1.84 million.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Muslims in Asia celebrate Eid ul-Adha with sacrifice festival and traditional feast
Eid ul-Adha Celebrations Across Asia: Prayers, Sacrifices, and Cultural Traditions
Eid ul-Adha Celebrations in Asia: Unity, Sacrifice, and Tradition
As temperatures soar, six Haj pilgrims die from heatstroke in Mecca