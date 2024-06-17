Left Menu

Shocking Details Emerge in Renukaswamy Murder Case Involving Top Kannada Stars

Kannada actor Chikkanna was questioned for an hour by police in the Renukaswamy murder case. He's proposed to be a witness. Police arrested 19 people, including actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda. Chikkanna allegedly was with Darshan on the crime night. Renukaswamy reportedly sent obscene messages to Gowda, angering Darshan.

Updated: 17-06-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:39 IST
In a startling development, Kannada actor Chikkanna was interrogated for an hour by police on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case.

Reliable sources indicate that authorities plan to make Chikkanna, known for his comedic roles, a key witness in the case.

The police have so far arrested 19 people, including prominent Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associate Pavithra Gowda, in connection with the murder.

It is alleged that Chikkanna was in the company of Darshan on the night of June 8 when the crime took place, according to police insiders.

The incident reportedly stemmed from Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, sending obscene messages to Gowda via social media, provoking the 47-year-old actor to retaliate.

