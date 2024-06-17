Shocking Details Emerge in Renukaswamy Murder Case Involving Top Kannada Stars

In a startling development, Kannada actor Chikkanna was interrogated for an hour by police on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case.

Reliable sources indicate that authorities plan to make Chikkanna, known for his comedic roles, a key witness in the case.

The police have so far arrested 19 people, including prominent Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associate Pavithra Gowda, in connection with the murder.

It is alleged that Chikkanna was in the company of Darshan on the night of June 8 when the crime took place, according to police insiders.

The incident reportedly stemmed from Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, sending obscene messages to Gowda via social media, provoking the 47-year-old actor to retaliate.

