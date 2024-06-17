Top Stories of the Hour: Tragedies, Political Moves, and International Tensions

At 9:30 pm, the following are the top stories grabbing national attention:

A goods train crashed into the stationary Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal, resulting in the deaths of seven passengers and two railway staff, with 41 others injured.

In political news, Rahul Gandhi has pledged to retain his Lok Sabha seat from Rae Bareli, while his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest her first election from Wayanad.

