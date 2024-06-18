Sony Pictures Appoints Nachiket Pantvaidya as General Manager for India

Sony Pictures Entertainment announced on Tuesday the appointment of Nachiket Pantvaidya as General Manager of Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP), India. Pantvaidya will oversee local Indian productions and work alongside Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International, India.

In addition to his new role, Pantvaidya will continue to serve as CEO of Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures. The company highlighted his extensive experience, which includes leadership positions at Balaji Telefilms, Star TV Network, BBC, and Disney.

Pantvaidya, an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad, comes with a rich background in the entertainment industry, having previously served as Group CEO of Balaji Telefilms, Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television and Star Plus, Managing Director of Fox Television Studios, and Head of Star Pravah.

