Virat Kohli Reclaims India's Top Celebrity Spot with $227.9 Million Brand Value

Cricketer Virat Kohli has regained his position as India's most valued celebrity with a brand value of USD 227.9 million in 2023, though still below his 2020 peak of USD 237.7 million. This surge in brand value surpasses actor Ranveer Singh, with notable rankings also shifting for Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cricketer Virat Kohli has reclaimed his title as India's most valued celebrity, boasting a brand value of USD 227.9 million in 2023, as per a recent report. Despite this impressive valuation, it's still shy of his 2020 peak of USD 237.7 million.

Kohli's brand value saw an impressive 29% boost from USD 176.9 million in 2022, overtaking actor Ranveer Singh's USD 203.1 million. As outlined by Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023, this surge strengthens Kohli's top position amid a competitive celebrity market.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan climbed to third place, propelled by blockbuster hits like 'Jawaan' and 'Pathaan,' with a brand value of USD 120.7 million, up from USD 55.7 million in 2022. The report also highlights shifts for other celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and M S Dhoni, underscoring the dynamic nature of celebrity brand valuations in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

