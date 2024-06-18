Virat Kohli Reclaims India's Top Celebrity Spot with $227.9 Million Brand Value

Cricketer Virat Kohli has reclaimed his title as India's most valued celebrity, boasting a brand value of USD 227.9 million in 2023, as per a recent report. Despite this impressive valuation, it's still shy of his 2020 peak of USD 237.7 million.

Kohli's brand value saw an impressive 29% boost from USD 176.9 million in 2022, overtaking actor Ranveer Singh's USD 203.1 million. As outlined by Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023, this surge strengthens Kohli's top position amid a competitive celebrity market.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan climbed to third place, propelled by blockbuster hits like 'Jawaan' and 'Pathaan,' with a brand value of USD 120.7 million, up from USD 55.7 million in 2022. The report also highlights shifts for other celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and M S Dhoni, underscoring the dynamic nature of celebrity brand valuations in India.

