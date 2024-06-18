Payal Kapadia's Cannes-Winning 'All We Imagine as Light' Heads to Munich Film Festival

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's acclaimed movie 'All We Imagine as Light' will be showcased at the 2024 Munich International Film Festival. The film gained significant recognition after winning the Grand Prix at Cannes, the second-most prestigious prize of the festival.

The movie is among 14 films competing in the CineMasters Competition, which forms the central part of the Munich festival, regarded as Germany's second-largest film gala after the Berlin Film Festival.

'All We Imagine as Light' stands out as the first Indian film in three decades to compete in Cannes' main competition, notably directed by an Indian woman. The Indo-French co-production narrates the intertwined lives of two nurses and is led by a stellar ensemble cast.

