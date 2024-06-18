Cross-Border Cinematic Marvel: 'Toofan' Unites Indo-Bangladesh Talents

In a remarkable display of cross-border collaboration, 'Toofan', a gangster film, premiered in Bangladesh, featuring an ensemble cast including Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan, the versatile Chanchal Choudhury, and Indian actress Mimi Chakraborty. Directed by Dhaka's acclaimed Raihan Rafi, the movie will release in Indian theatres on June 28.

The film is a joint venture by prominent production houses Alpha-i, Chorki from Bangladesh, and India's SVF. 'Toofan' delves into the gritty underworld of Bangladesh, chronicling the transformation of a killer into a formidable don. Shakib Khan describes the film as gripping and thrilling, keeping audiences hooked till the end.

Actress Mimi Chakraborty, making her Bangladeshi film debut, expressed her enthusiasm and the warm reception she experienced from the team. Reflecting on her experience, she noted the familial atmosphere during the shoot, despite not being on her home turf. 'Toofan' adds to the legacy of Bengali films that have successfully crossed cultural and geographical borders.

