Left Menu

Cross-Border Cinematic Marvel: 'Toofan' Unites Indo-Bangladesh Talents

The gangster movie 'Toofan', a collaborative effort between India and Bangladesh, features Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan, Chanchal Choudhury, and India's Mimi Chakraborty. Directed by Raihan Rafi, the film premiered in Bangladesh and will hit Indian cinemas on June 28. The story revolves around a killer's rise to power.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:33 IST
Cross-Border Cinematic Marvel: 'Toofan' Unites Indo-Bangladesh Talents
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of cross-border collaboration, 'Toofan', a gangster film, premiered in Bangladesh, featuring an ensemble cast including Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan, the versatile Chanchal Choudhury, and Indian actress Mimi Chakraborty. Directed by Dhaka's acclaimed Raihan Rafi, the movie will release in Indian theatres on June 28.

The film is a joint venture by prominent production houses Alpha-i, Chorki from Bangladesh, and India's SVF. 'Toofan' delves into the gritty underworld of Bangladesh, chronicling the transformation of a killer into a formidable don. Shakib Khan describes the film as gripping and thrilling, keeping audiences hooked till the end.

Actress Mimi Chakraborty, making her Bangladeshi film debut, expressed her enthusiasm and the warm reception she experienced from the team. Reflecting on her experience, she noted the familial atmosphere during the shoot, despite not being on her home turf. 'Toofan' adds to the legacy of Bengali films that have successfully crossed cultural and geographical borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024