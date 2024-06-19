Left Menu

Hajj 2024: Pilgrims Brave Deadly Heat in Symbolic Stoning Ritual

Muslim pilgrims concluded the Hajj pilgrimage amidst exhausting heat, performing the third day of the symbolic stoning of the devil. Many elderly pilgrims collapsed from the heat, and some deaths were reported. Pilgrims prayed for global crises before ending their journey with the Farewell Tawaf around the Kaaba.

PTI | Mina | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:02 IST
Hajj 2024: Pilgrims Brave Deadly Heat in Symbolic Stoning Ritual
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

Muslim pilgrims wrapped up the intense and heat-stricken 2024 Hajj on Tuesday, completing the third day of the symbolic stoning of the devil, followed by the final circumambulation around the Kaaba in Mecca, Islam's holiest site.

The arduous three-day stoning ritual in the Mina desert, outside of Mecca, symbolizes the rejection of evil and sin and is one of the closing rites of the pilgrimage. This year's Hajj coincided with the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, marking the Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith.

Despite the grueling conditions, with temperatures soaring to 47 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit), 1.83 million Muslims, including over 1.6 million from 22 different countries, participated. Many elderly pilgrims required medical assistance due to the unrelenting heat, with dozens reported dead from sunstroke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024