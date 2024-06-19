Left Menu

Unearthing Hidden History: The Gulkana Site and Digital Archaeology

The Gulkana Site, excavated nearly 50 years ago, contains over a third of all known copper objects in Alaska. Although it holds significant historical value, the site remains understudied due to a legacy data backlog. Modern digital archaeology methods and community engagement aim to uncover and preserve its hidden stories.

Indiana (US), Jun 19 (The Conversation) – The Gulkana Site, a treasure trove of ancient copper artifacts, was identified and excavated almost half a century ago. Despite its significance, this site in Alaska remains under the radar due to a widespread issue in archaeology: legacy data backlog. Current doctoral research at Purdue University aims to address this challenge by employing cutting-edge digital methods.

"More than a third of all copper artifacts from local excavations originate from here," revealed a doctoral student. Yet, scant attention has been paid to these findings in scholarly circles and public archives. The site epitomizes both the promise and pitfalls of archaeological practice.

Modern technological approaches, such as AI, are being utilized to analyze historic records. By digitizing and reinterpreting old datasets, researchers are shedding light on previously overlooked historical narratives. Community involvement plays a pivotal role, ensuring that descendants of the original inhabitants reclaim their cultural heritage. Annual educational programs bring Alaska Native youth into the fold, teaching them about their past through immersive experiences.

The overarching goal: To bridge the gap between past and present using digital archaeology, making ancient histories accessible and relevant to future generations.

