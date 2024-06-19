AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha's Tenure Extended Amid Yoga Day Preparations

The Centre has extended the tenure of AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha by a year until June 28, 2025, according to an official order. This marks his third extension in the post.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension for one year beyond June 28, 2024, as per a personnel ministry order dated June 18.

Kotecha is among the distinguished bureaucrats appointed by the Centre under its 'lateral entry' initiative, which involves appointing specialists to government roles. Initially appointed as the secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH in 2017, Kotecha has since received two extensions.

The latest extension coincides with preparations for the International Day of Yoga, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading celebrations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on June 21.

The Ministry of AYUSH, aiming to revive ancient systems of medicine, was established on November 9, 2014, focusing on education and research in Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy.

