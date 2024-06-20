Janhvi Kapoor and Kusha Kapila Turn Heads with Nykaa Fashion's 'Stay Stylish' Campaign

Mumbai, June 20, 2024: In an unexpected twist on the film sets and even in emergency rooms, Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor and influencer Kusha Kapila are causing quite a stir. Thanks to Nykaa Fashion's latest campaign, 'Stay Stylish,' both celebrities highlight the undeniable impact of chic outfits from the brand.

Janhvi Kapoor, engrossed in a horrific scene on set, abruptly halts the shoot to inquire about an assistant director's outfit. Kusha Kapila, undeterred by her own neck brace in an ER scene, avidly compliments another patient's dress. These moments brilliantly capture Nykaa Fashion's assertion: looking good helps you stand out, regardless of the setting.

According to Nihir Parikh, CEO of NykaaFashion.com, "Style isn't just a choice; it's our passion. Our curated collection from over 650 international brands ensures our consumers stay ahead in the fashion game effortlessly." The campaign, worked on with The Script Room, is a celebration of style that turns heads and elicits the question, "Where did you get that outfit?"

