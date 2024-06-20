Yeon Sang-ho and Alfonso Cuaron Team Up for Netflix's 'Revelations'

In a remarkable collaboration, South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, known for his compelling zombie thriller 'Train to Busan', is partnering with Netflix for a feature film adaptation of his comic book 'Revelations'. The filmmaker's impressive track record includes the popular series 'Hellbound'.

Adding heft to the project, the Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron has joined as an executive producer. Cuaron, celebrated for his works like 'Gravity' and 'Roma', will co-pilot the narrative with comic book's co-author, Choi Gyu-seok, who previously wrote the script for 'Hellbound'.

The anticipated film will feature stars Ryu Jun-yeol of 'Reply 1988' and Shin Hyun-been from 'Hospital Playlist'. The story tracks a pastor and a detective embroiled in a series of tragedies as they investigate a man linked to several missing persons cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)