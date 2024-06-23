Left Menu

Unveiling the Legacy of Tapputi: The World's First Perfumer

Tapputi-belat-ekalle, recognized as the world's first chemist, led a guild of female perfumers in the Middle Assyrian period. Her refined techniques in extracting and blending aromatic compounds laid the foundation for modern perfumery. Today, advancements like e-noses continue to explore the complex interplay between scent, memory, and emotion.

Dublin City University, Dublin, Jun 23 (The Conversation) – Perfume making, a craft dating back at least 3,000 years, owes much to Tapputi-belat-ekalle, hailed as history's first chemist. Inscriptions on ancient clay tablets reveal her role in overseeing the palace's perfumery in Mesopotamia and detail the meticulous processes she employed to create fragrances.

Tapputi's legacy includes sophisticated techniques like decoction, infusion, maceration, and distillation, which extracted and refined essential oils and aromatic compounds. These methods remain relevant in contemporary perfumery, having evolved with modern technology.

The interplay of art and chemistry in perfume making continues to captivate, with advances such as electronic noses (e-noses) pushing the boundaries of aroma research. E-noses mimic human olfactory processes, aiding industries from food quality control to medical diagnosis. The psychology of scent, deeply intertwined with memory and emotion, also remains a rich field of exploration.

