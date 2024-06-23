Left Menu

Royalty Reigns at Euro 2024: Kings and Queens Cheer on National Teams

Euro 2024 is featuring a royal touch with various European monarchs attending the tournament. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, alongside their sons, watched Belgium's match against Romania. Other notable royals included Prince William and King Frederik X of Denmark, as well as King Felipe VI of Spain, who attended their respective national teams' games.

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 23-06-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 09:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Euro 2024 is bringing a regal flair to the soccer tournament as European monarchs make appearances in Germany. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, joined by Princes Emmanuel and Gabriel, were present for Belgium's group match against Romania on Saturday.

The excitement continued on Thursday with the appearance of England's future king, Prince William, and Denmark's King Frederik X, who greeted each other before a thrilling 1-1 draw between their countries in Frankfurt.

Spain's King Felipe VI added to the royal spectacle by watching his national team secure a 1-0 victory over Italy. The Belgian royal family donned dark suits and Belgium scarves, with Queen Mathilde standing out in a red dress, and witnessed Youri Tielemans score in the second minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

