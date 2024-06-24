From Mantis to a New Role: Pom Klementieff's Transition to DC Universe

Pom Klementieff, celebrated for her portrayal of Mantis in Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series, appears to be making a significant leap to the DC Universe. The potential move is spearheaded by filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, who have recently taken the helm at DC Studios.

Klementieff, while coy about the details, hinted at ongoing talks for a 'specific character' in the DCU. 'I just want to keep working with James,' she told Agents of Fandom, acknowledging the strong professional rapport shared with Gunn. 'Yes, we've been talking about one specific character, but I can't talk about that right now.'

Ever the fan favorite, Klementieff revealed her desire to revisit her role as Mantis, a character beloved by audiences globally. 'I feel so lucky. I love the character. I'm sure the fans would love to see it, but I don't know. It depends on the project,' she added, reflecting on her journey from aspiring X-Men performer to Marvel Cinematic Universe star.

