Margot Robbie finds selling gin brand "easier than movies"

Actress and producer Margot Robbie recently shared insights into her new endeavour and compared it to the complexities of the film industry. The 'Barbie' star has ventured into the business world with the launch of her own gin brand, Papa Salt, according to Deadline.

The Australian star, along with her husband and business partner Tom Ackerley and three close friends, has introduced Papa Salt into the market. Robbie described the process of creating and marketing her gin as "refreshing," noting the stark contrast with the unpredictable nature of the film business, Deadline reported.

"Movies are a crazy business where you are selling something that isn't tangible, it's an idea," Robbie explained. "You have no idea how much it's going to make, who's going to see it, if they'll see it or how it will be received. This feels a lot more straightforward, it's easier to predict things," she said.

According to Deadline, Margot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, has achieved significant success since its founding in 2014. The company's diverse slate of films, including acclaimed titles like 'I, Tonya,' 'Promising Young Woman,' and 'Barbie,' has garnered numerous accolades, including 25 Academy Award nominations and billions in box-office earnings. Meanwhile, she is slated to produce an upcoming project by Warner Bros, which is reportedly the comic book package for 'Avengelyne'.

The project, which surfaced the previous month, has caught the attention of the studio, marking the potential landing spot for the adaptation, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will reportedly be helmed by Olivia Wilde, known for her work on 'Don't Worry Darling,' with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap Productions onboard as producers.

Margot Robbie is also set to bring another beloved classic to the silver screen with a live-action adaptation of 'Monopoly,' as per People magazine. Along with her LuckyChap partners Josey McNamara and husband Tom Ackerley, she is spearheading the project under their production banner.

In addition to 'Monopoly,' LuckyChap is also venturing into the world of video game adaptations with an upcoming film based on 'The Sims.' (ANI)

