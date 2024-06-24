Left Menu

Fashion Designer Receives Police Protection After Golden Temple Yoga Controversy

Archana Makwana, a Vadodara-based fashion designer, has been given police protection following death threats after performing yoga at the Golden Temple. She apologized for unintentionally hurting religious sentiments. The Punjab police have registered a case against her under IPC section 295-A.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 24-06-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 14:52 IST
A Vadodara-based fashion designer, Archana Makwana, has been provided police protection after receiving death threats for performing yoga at the Golden Temple, officials revealed on Monday.

Makwana, who is also a social media influencer, posted pictures of her performing 'Shirshasan' on International Yoga Day, which went viral, attracting widespread criticism and threats. Following public outrage, she apologized and clarified that her actions were never meant to hurt anyone's religious sentiments.

On Sunday, the Punjab police registered a case against Makwana under Indian Penal Code section 295-A, targeting deliberate and malicious intent to outrage religious feelings, after a complaint from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The Vadodara police official stated that Makwana's police protection might extend beyond the initial week if necessary. Makwana has removed the controversial photos from social media and thanked the local police for their prompt action.

