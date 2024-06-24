Fashion Designer Receives Police Protection After Golden Temple Yoga Controversy

A Vadodara-based fashion designer, Archana Makwana, has been provided police protection after receiving death threats for performing yoga at the Golden Temple, officials revealed on Monday.

Makwana, who is also a social media influencer, posted pictures of her performing 'Shirshasan' on International Yoga Day, which went viral, attracting widespread criticism and threats. Following public outrage, she apologized and clarified that her actions were never meant to hurt anyone's religious sentiments.

On Sunday, the Punjab police registered a case against Makwana under Indian Penal Code section 295-A, targeting deliberate and malicious intent to outrage religious feelings, after a complaint from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The Vadodara police official stated that Makwana's police protection might extend beyond the initial week if necessary. Makwana has removed the controversial photos from social media and thanked the local police for their prompt action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)