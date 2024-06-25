Left Menu

Hettich India Celebrates Double Victory at Madhya Pradesh Leadership Awards 2024

Hettich India has been honored with two prestigious awards at the Madhya Pradesh Leadership Awards 2024 for 'Organization with Innovative HR Practices' and 'CHRO of the Year.' The company continues its legacy of investing in people with groundbreaking initiatives like 'Akademie' and 'My Daughter My Pride.'

25-06-2024
Hettich India has achieved a significant milestone, being honored with two prestigious awards at the Madhya Pradesh Leadership Awards 2024. The accolades celebrate the company's innovative HR practices and commend their Chief Human Resources Officer for stellar leadership.

'We are honored to be recognized by the World HRD Congress. These awards reflect our dedication to creating a supportive and future-ready workplace for our employees,' said Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India.

In their ongoing commitment to employee development, Hettich launched the 'Akademie' program for professional growth and the 'My Daughter My Pride' initiative to support the education of employees' daughters. Such initiatives underscore their dedication to diversity, inclusion, and long-term employee welfare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

