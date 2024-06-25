Left Menu

'Ulajh' Release Date Postponed: Janhvi Kapoor's Patriotic Thriller Now Set for August 2

The release date for 'Ulajh,' starring Janhvi Kapoor, has been postponed to August 2, 2024. Initially scheduled for July 5, this patriotic thriller also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, 'Ulajh' explores the challenges faced by a young diplomat.

The much-anticipated release of 'Ulajh,' fronted by the talented Janhvi Kapoor, has been rescheduled to August 2, 2024. Initially slated for release on July 5, the patriotic thriller has heightened expectations.

Alongside Kapoor, the film features notable actors Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew. The announcement was made on Monday, highlighting the makers' commitment to perfecting the post-production process.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, 'Ulajh' delves into the life and trials of an Indian Foreign Service officer. Complementing the script, penned by Parveez Shaikh and Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, the film also stars Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, and others.

