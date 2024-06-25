"Thankful to the series...": Nitya Mathur shares experience of working in 'Sisterhood'

Actor Nitya Mathur, who essays the role of a fearless and confident Nikita in the recently released teenage school drama, 'Sisterhood' shared her experience working in the series. Set in an all-girls convent school, S.I.S.T.R.S., the series follows the lives of four students - Zoya, Nikita, Ann, and Gargee, tracing their distinctive paths from childhood through adolescence and into early womanhood.

Created by TVF's Girliyapa, Sisterhood boasts a young cast, including Anvesha Vij, Bhagyashree Limaye, Nidhi Bhanushali, and Nitya Mathur in pivotal roles. Nitya Mathur shared her experience of filming the series, saying, "I have never had more fun on any set than I did on the sets of Sisterhood, it was a rewarding experience. I am deeply thankful to the series for introducing me to this incredible group of girls, who have also become an integral part of my life. Each one of them possesses immense talent, generosity, and a hint of mischief. The camaraderie and fun we share off-screen is also reflected on screen, making the show truly special."

In addition, Nitya revealed which character she'd have loved to swap with, if given a chance. She shared, "I would have loved to swap my character with Ann. I think Ann's story needs to be told, as she is one of the girls who has experienced bullying but eventually finds a supportive group of friends who truly want to help her. I find the message in her story to be extremely important. Ann is a wonderfully crafted character, and Bhagyashree has done an exceptional job of portraying her, especially with her comic timing." 'Sisterhood' is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)