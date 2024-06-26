Ayaan Deshpande Shines in SOI's Unique Concert at Bengaluru

Bengaluru is set to witness a musical evening like no other as child prodigy Ayaan Deshpande takes center stage with the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI). Scheduled at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, this unique concert will feature Ayaan performing Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21.

Following the successful launch of NCPA@thePark, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, returns to Bengaluru. This event is a testimony to NCPA's ongoing commitment to sharing top-tier classical music experiences with wider audiences.

The SOI, founded by Khushroo N. Suntook and acclaimed violinist Marat Bisengaliev, has collaborated with renowned conductors and soloists, making significant contributions to classical music in India over the past 18 years. The upcoming concert will also feature performances by the SOI Chamber Orchestra, bringing an ensemble of globally acclaimed musicians to the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)