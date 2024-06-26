Left Menu

Ayaan Deshpande Shines in SOI's Unique Concert at Bengaluru

Child prodigy Ayaan Deshpande will perform Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 in a unique concert by the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts in Bengaluru. This concert marks NCPA's return to the city and highlights the SOI's ongoing efforts to promote classical music in India.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:23 IST
Ayaan Deshpande Shines in SOI's Unique Concert at Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru is set to witness a musical evening like no other as child prodigy Ayaan Deshpande takes center stage with the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI). Scheduled at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, this unique concert will feature Ayaan performing Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21.

Following the successful launch of NCPA@thePark, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, returns to Bengaluru. This event is a testimony to NCPA's ongoing commitment to sharing top-tier classical music experiences with wider audiences.

The SOI, founded by Khushroo N. Suntook and acclaimed violinist Marat Bisengaliev, has collaborated with renowned conductors and soloists, making significant contributions to classical music in India over the past 18 years. The upcoming concert will also feature performances by the SOI Chamber Orchestra, bringing an ensemble of globally acclaimed musicians to the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024