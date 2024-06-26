Three-Way Race: Chennai, Delhi, or Singapore for FIDE World Championship Hosting Rights

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is poised to finalize its choice of Indian venue for the upcoming FIDE World Championship. The decision is between Chennai, backed by the Tamil Nadu government, and Delhi, which the AICF favors.

Singapore is also vying for the host position, making it a tightly contested three-way race. The AICF meeting, scheduled for Saturday, aims to provide clarity by selecting either Chennai or Delhi as India's official bid.

While Chennai has an illustrious history, having hosted major chess events in 2022 and 2013, the AICF leans towards Delhi. The decision will probably impact the global chess community as the World Championship's final hosting decision comes down to a choice between Singapore and the yet-to-be-chosen Indian city.

