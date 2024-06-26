Left Menu

Three-Way Race: Chennai, Delhi, or Singapore for FIDE World Championship Hosting Rights

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is set to decide between Delhi and Chennai as India's bid for the upcoming FIDE World Championship. The meeting is crucial as Singapore is also a contender. Chennai has hosted prominent chess events recently, while Delhi is the AICF's preferred choice.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:25 IST
The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is poised to finalize its choice of Indian venue for the upcoming FIDE World Championship. The decision is between Chennai, backed by the Tamil Nadu government, and Delhi, which the AICF favors.

Singapore is also vying for the host position, making it a tightly contested three-way race. The AICF meeting, scheduled for Saturday, aims to provide clarity by selecting either Chennai or Delhi as India's official bid.

While Chennai has an illustrious history, having hosted major chess events in 2022 and 2013, the AICF leans towards Delhi. The decision will probably impact the global chess community as the World Championship's final hosting decision comes down to a choice between Singapore and the yet-to-be-chosen Indian city.

