Smooth Yatra Ahead: Amarnath Pilgrimage Preparations in Full Swing

The token distribution for offline registration of the Amarnath pilgrims kicked off on Wednesday. Authorities conducted a dry run along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to ensure smooth arrangements for the annual pilgrimage starting June 29.

The 52-day event will see pilgrims traveling the 48 km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag or the 14 km shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal. The first batch of pilgrims will depart from Bhagwati Nagar base camp on June 28.

Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary said that the dry run aimed to identify and rectify any shortcomings in security and logistics. The travel time between Nashri and Banihal has been reduced from three hours to one, owing to road improvements.

