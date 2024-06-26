Left Menu

Smooth Yatra Ahead: Amarnath Pilgrimage Preparations in Full Swing

The authorities have started token distribution for offline registration of Amarnath pilgrims, with the pilgrimage set to commence from June 29. A dry run was conducted successfully to ensure seamless arrangements. Over 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid their obeisance last year, with improved security and logistic measures in place this year.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The token distribution for offline registration of the Amarnath pilgrims kicked off on Wednesday. Authorities conducted a dry run along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to ensure smooth arrangements for the annual pilgrimage starting June 29.

The 52-day event will see pilgrims traveling the 48 km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag or the 14 km shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal. The first batch of pilgrims will depart from Bhagwati Nagar base camp on June 28.

Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary said that the dry run aimed to identify and rectify any shortcomings in security and logistics. The travel time between Nashri and Banihal has been reduced from three hours to one, owing to road improvements.

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

