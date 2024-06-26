Left Menu

Filmmaker Rima Das Joins the Prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Filmmaker Rima Das has been invited to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Known for her acclaimed works like 'Village Rockstars' and 'Tora’s Husband,' Das joins other notable Indian figures such as Shabana Azmi and SS Rajamouli in the Academy’s 2023 new members list.

Rima Das
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Rima Das has expressed her honor and excitement after being invited to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). This accolade comes in recognition of her outstanding contributions to cinema, including acclaimed films like 'Village Rockstars' and 'Tora's Husband'.

Rima Das is among the 487 new members invited by the Academy this year. Other notable Indian figures joining the ranks include veteran actor Shabana Azmi, 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, and celebrated producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Additionally, cinematographer Ravi Varman and costume designer Rama Rajamouli have also received invitations.

In a statement, the Academy emphasized its ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity in selecting new members. The diverse list of new inductees reflects the global nature of contemporary cinema, with Rima Das noting the universal language of film that bridges cultures and fosters important conversations.

