Controversy Erupts Over ASI Order Discouraging Pooja in Devgiri Fort Temples

An order from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) discouraging pooja in temples within Maharashtra's Devgiri (Daulatabad) Fort complex has ignited widespread controversy. The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and other critics argue that this restriction breaches long-standing cultural practices and traditions.

The order, dated June 4, surfaced on social media platforms, stopping Bharat Mata Temple's priest, Raju Kanjune, from performing rituals. The ASI asserts that permitting any religious activities breaches the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, as the fort is a non-living monument.

Opposition leaders Ambadas Danve and Vinod Patil question this designation, emphasizing that pooja has been performed in these temples for years, predating ASI's jurisdiction. They urge the central government to reconsider the restrictions and address the issue without compromising cultural heritage.

