Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over ASI Order Discouraging Pooja in Devgiri Fort Temples

An Archaeological Survey of India order stopping rituals in temples at Devgiri Fort has sparked criticism from opposition parties and activists. The order labels the fort as a non-living monument, thus prohibiting pooja. The opposition questions the classification, citing historical significance and cultural practices.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:49 IST
Controversy Erupts Over ASI Order Discouraging Pooja in Devgiri Fort Temples
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An order from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) discouraging pooja in temples within Maharashtra's Devgiri (Daulatabad) Fort complex has ignited widespread controversy. The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and other critics argue that this restriction breaches long-standing cultural practices and traditions.

The order, dated June 4, surfaced on social media platforms, stopping Bharat Mata Temple's priest, Raju Kanjune, from performing rituals. The ASI asserts that permitting any religious activities breaches the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, as the fort is a non-living monument.

Opposition leaders Ambadas Danve and Vinod Patil question this designation, emphasizing that pooja has been performed in these temples for years, predating ASI's jurisdiction. They urge the central government to reconsider the restrictions and address the issue without compromising cultural heritage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024