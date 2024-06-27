Comprehensive Security Measures for Amarnath Yatra: DGP R R Swain

Jammu and Kashmir's top police official, DGP R R Swain, confirmed on Thursday that extensive security measures are in place for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

This year's 52-day religious pilgrimage will start on June 29 via the traditional 48 km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the steeper, shorter 14 km Baltal route in Ganderbal, concluding on August 19.

'Detailed arrangements have been made for the Amarnath Yatra, with access control and quick reaction teams deployed at all pilgrimage sites to ensure a smooth and safe journey,' Swain stated to reporters.

