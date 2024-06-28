Pooja Nansi and Ivan Heng Honored with French Cultural Knighthood

In a prestigious ceremony held at the Residence of France, Indian-origin writer Pooja Nansi and Chinese-ethnic theatre director Ivan Heng were conferred the title of Knights of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture. This accolade celebrates their significant contributions to cultural cooperation between Singapore and France.

The awards were presented by France's Ambassador to Singapore, Minh-di Tang, with Singapore's Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Edwin Tong, in attendance. Their remarkable efforts have evidently bridged cultural gaps and fostered a deeper understanding and appreciation of the arts between the two nations.

Pooja Nansi, former director of the Singapore Writers Festival, has been instrumental in the success of the Focus France segment, while Ivan Heng has garnered acclaim for promoting French theatre in Singapore. Both luminaries have been recognized for their dedication to the arts, significantly enhancing the cultural landscape of the region.

