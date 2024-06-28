Suriya's Epic Fantasy Film 'Kanguva' Set for October 2024 Release

Actor Suriya's much-anticipated fantasy film ''Kanguva'' will hit theatres on October 10, 2024, the production team confirmed on Thursday night.

Billed as a 'mighty valiant saga' by filmmaker Siva, the film is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green. ''Ready yourselves to welcome the Warrior King. Our #Kanguva is set to conquer your hearts and screens from October 10, 2024,'' announced Studio Green on social media platform X.

Featuring prominent actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, ''Kanguva'' will be released in 3D across 10 different languages. The production team includes producers K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

