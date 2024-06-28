Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates Asha Bhosle's Legacy in New Book Launch

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat praised the Mangeshkar family for their patriotic and devotional music during the launch of 'Swarswamini Asha', a book on legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The book, commemorating her 90th birthday, features contributions from 90 writers and rare photographs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:40 IST
At the book launch event of 'Swarswamini Asha', Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat extolled the Mangeshkar family for instilling devotion and patriotism through their music. According to Bhagwat, the purpose of music exceeds mere entertainment and should yield societal benefits.

The book, dedicated to legendary singer Asha Bhosle who celebrated her 90th birthday last September, contains essays from 90 writers and features rarely seen photographs of the nonagenarian artist. Bhagwat revealed his long-standing respect for the Mangeshkar family's contributions to the music world.

Asha Bhosle, reflecting on her career, discussed her association with Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and acknowledged the significant influence various music directors have had on her singing journey. Also present was her brother, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar. The event comes in the wake of her sister, Lata Mangeshkar's passing in February 2022 at the age of 92.

