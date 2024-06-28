Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD Soars at Box Office with Record Rs 191.5 Crore Opening

Nag Ashwin's ambitious 3D spectacle 'Kalki 2898 AD' has registered a record-breaking opening at the global box office, amassing a staggering Rs 191.5 crore gross on its first day, according to the film's producers, Vyjayanthi Movies.

Described as a groundbreaking fusion of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, this high-budget film was launched on Thursday in six different languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. It features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

'Kalki 2898 AD' stands as the third highest-opening Indian film to date, following SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and 'Baahubali 2', both of which also starred Prabhas. Predicted to break global records, the film was previously known as 'Project K' and is one of the most expensive productions in Indian cinema, with a budget reportedly hitting Rs 600 crore. Large crowds were seen gathering outside cinemas in cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai, with initial reviews showing positive reactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)