Latur's Green Celebration: Tree Birthdays on Barren Land

An education society in Maharashtra's Latur will mark the 'birthday' of 5,000 trees planted on previously barren land. The initiative, led by Shri Marwadi Rajasthan Shikshan Sanstha, began in 2018 with saplings planted using the Japanese Mayawaki method, transforming the area into a lush green haven.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:00 IST
An education society based in Latur, Maharashtra, has announced it will celebrate the 'birthday' of approximately 5,000 trees on July 2. This greenery is part of an initiative that began several years ago to transform barren land into lush foliage.

Advocate Ashish Bajpai, secretary of Shri Marwadi Rajasthan Shikshan Sanstha, detailed that hundreds of saplings were first planted in 2018 behind Rajasthan Vidyalaya and Raja Narayanlal Lahoti English School. In 2021, an additional 2,800 saplings were introduced using the Japanese Mayawaki method for dense greenery.

The effort has turned the plot into a flourishing green space attracting various bird species. Bajpai highlighted that the tree 'birthday' has become an annual event to celebrate this environmental success.

