Haryana CM's Courtesy Visit to Radha Soami Satsang Beas

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a visit to Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) near Amritsar on Friday.

Accompanied by Transport Minister Aseem Goel, the Haryana CM met with RSSB sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon at his residence. Saini referred to the meeting as a ''courtesy'' visit in an official statement.

In a Hindi post on social media platform X, Saini stated, ''Met Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Under his able leadership, RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts. During this meeting, I received valuable guidance on various spiritual and social issues.''

The visit highlights the significant influence of the RSSB sect, which boasts a large following across the nation. The country's top political leaders frequently visit the sect's headquarters. Following his meeting, the Haryana CM also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to pay his respects.

