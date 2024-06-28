Karan Johar Eager for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Re-release on 25th Anniversary
Karan Johar announced plans to re-release 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' on its 25th anniversary, enthused by the trend of re-releasing cult classics. Citing the success of 'Rockstar' and a Zoya Akhtar retrospective, Johar emphasized the importance of reminding audiences of Hindi cinema's impact and legacy.
In a recent announcement, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed his intention to re-release the iconic Bollywood film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" on its 25th anniversary. Johar praised the growing trend of re-releasing beloved films, citing it as a 'fantastic' way to rekindle the magic of Hindi cinema.
Drawing parallels with the re-release of 'Rockstar' and a retrospective on Zoya Akhtar, Johar stressed that re-releasing classic films would serve as a reminder that 'Hindi cinema rocks.' The 2001 family drama, also known as K3G, starred legendary actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, and was a massive box office success.
Johar, speaking at the trailer launch of Dharma Productions' forthcoming romantic comedy "Bad Newz," said he had not viewed K3G in 23 years but remains thrilled about the prospect of its re-release. The filmmaker believes that reintroducing these cult favorites can connect newer generations with the legacy of Hindi cinema.
