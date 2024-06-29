Somany Ceramics Showcases Innovative Designs at IIID Insider 2024

Somany Ceramics, a leader in the ceramics industry, partnered with the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) for the IIID Showcase Insider 2024 in Hyderabad, held from June 28 to June 30, 2024. The event served as a platform for the company to display its premium range of products aimed at the interior design sector.

A standout feature was the presentation of Somany Max Coverstone—a marquee collection of large format slabs known for their innovative surface finishes, large sizes, and vibrant color mixes. These slabs are versatile, perfect for applications like wall cladding, flooring, kitchens, countertops, and more. The event also featured mural artworks created by students using waste tiles, an initiative that underscores Somany's commitment to environmental sustainability and nurturing young talent in the industry.

Managing Director, Mr. Abhishek Somany, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, 'Partnering with IIID for Showcase Insider 2024 has been an incredible opportunity for us to engage with the interior design community in South India. We are focused upon pushing the boundaries of design and innovation.' The event successfully celebrated a blend of tradition and modernity, positioning Somany Ceramics as a key player in the future of interior spaces.

